Lichfield’s MP says he is not against fracking after a controversial vote on the issue.

The method of extracting gas and oil from shale and rock has drawn criticism from campaigners.

Previous efforts to use the technique – which involves drilling down before using high pressure water and chemicals – in the UK were halted in 2019.

But last night (19th October) saw the Conservatives defeat a Labour motion to ban fracking permanently.

The vote made headlines after a number of Tory MPs either abstained or voted with the Labour proposal following confusion over whether or not it was a confidence vote in the Government.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant was among those who did vote against the Labour plan. He told his social media followers that his views were clear.

“I am not against fracking. “Modern fracking techniques are safe and this country needs energy security as evidenced by events in Ukraine.” Michael Fabricant

The decision to reopen the door for fracking in the UK came from Prime Minister Liz Truss as part of measures to tackle energy prices – but she insisted schemes would only go ahead where there was local support.

But Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson, who stood against Mr Fabricant in the 2019 General Election, said the Government’s track record showed the views of residents were rarely heard.

“This government ignored local concerns about HS2 and went ahead anyway. They ignored local concerns about the mega development North of Lichfield and overruled the local authority. “They also ignored local concerns about the quarry between Kings Bromley and Alrewas – don’t trust them to listen on fracking.” Cllr Dave Robertson