A Lichfield business has confirmed it is expanding into a new location.
Fradley-based Richard Winterton Auctioneers has opened a new unit in Burton’s Market Hall.
Experts will offer weekly valuations of items including jewellery and watches.
Associate director Ben Winterton said:
“We’re delighted to realise a long-term dream for a new premises in Burton and the Market Hall is a brilliant location for our pop-up valuations.
“The auction market is red hot right now and it’s a brilliant time to pop in and see if you have any hidden treasures tucked away in a drawer or up in the loft.
“It’s always a special moment when a routine valuation turns into us surprising a client with the news that they are sitting on a fortune.
“We’re looking forward to bringing that auction magic to Burton Market Hall.”Ben Winterton
The new unit is the family firm’s third Staffordshire premises, joining its headquarters in Fradley and The Tamworth Auction Rooms, which opened in October 2021.
Our volunteers moderated 1235 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.