A Lichfield business has confirmed it is expanding into a new location.

Fradley-based Richard Winterton Auctioneers has opened a new unit in Burton’s Market Hall.

Experts will offer weekly valuations of items including jewellery and watches.

Associate director Ben Winterton said:

“We’re delighted to realise a long-term dream for a new premises in Burton and the Market Hall is a brilliant location for our pop-up valuations.

“The auction market is red hot right now and it’s a brilliant time to pop in and see if you have any hidden treasures tucked away in a drawer or up in the loft.

“It’s always a special moment when a routine valuation turns into us surprising a client with the news that they are sitting on a fortune.

“We’re looking forward to bringing that auction magic to Burton Market Hall.”

Ben Winterton