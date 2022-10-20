Lichfield’s MP says he feels “very sad” for Liz Truss after her resignation.

The Prime Minister has stepped down after just 44 days in office.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said a range of factors had come together to create a difficult position for the outgoing resident at Number 10.

“I feel very sad for Liz Truss who became Prime Minister at such a difficult time. “She inherited rising interest rates worldwide, a £40billion pound hole in our finances following on from furlough payments and other expenditure arising from Covid, and a war in Europe where the UK has played a major part in the supply of equipment and training. “But she could have survived had it not been for Kwarsi Kwarteng’s grand experiment of his mini-budget. The reversal of her economic policies caused her to lose the confidence of many in the Parliamentary Conservative Party and the country.” Michael Fabricant

Labour and other parties have demanded a General Election in the wake of the latest departure from Downing Street.

But Mr Fabricant – who previously heralded the arrival of Liz Truss as good news for the country and the region – said that such a move was “not in our constitution”.

“Last summer I told the House of Commons in a debate with the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson that ‘I believe the Conservative party was making the same mistake forcing Boris to resign as Labour did when they ‘knifed’ Tony Blair. “I think many of my colleagues will now be regretting their moves against Boris. “But we must move swiftly forward to stabilise the nation and the economy for the benefit of the British people. We need stability not turbulence. “I hope a new Prime Minister will be appointed shortly. However, I feel it essential that the membership of the Conservative party have a say in this, not just the MPs. “Of course, I know that Labour is calling for a General Election but Starmer knows full well that when Labour Prime Minister Wilson was replaced by Callaghan and Blair by Brown, it did not trigger a General Election as that is not in our constitution.” Michael Fabricant