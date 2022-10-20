A craft session based on Middle-earth is taking place in Lichfield during half-term.

The themed afternoon will take place at The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th October.

The session will coincide with the arrival of The Magic of Middle-earth exhibition.

Visitors will be able to make a dragon sun catcher, bookmarks and create a map of Tolkien’s Staffordshire.

Local artist Hannah Reynolds will lead the sessions at 1pm and 2pm.

The Hub’s executive director Louise Fleming said:

“We’re looking forward to our half-term Middle-earth crafty fun sessions. “Come along, have a look at our exhibition and be inspired to get creating some wonderful hobbit crafts.” Louise Fleming, The Hub at St Mary’s

The workshops are suitable for all ages but those under six will need parental help. Places cost £3 and will cover all materials. To book email hello@thehubstmarys.co.uk.

The Magic of Middle-earth exhibition is free to visit and runs until 11th December.