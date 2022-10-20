A log cabin in Fradley could be used permanently as a hair salon if plans are approved.

Temporary permission had been granted for the site at 3 Stapleford Avenue to be used for hairdressing appointments.

A proposal has now been put forward to allow the change to be made permanent.

A planning statement said:

“The applicant has been operating her hairdressing service from the property since July 2020 with no impact on the surrounding neighbourhood. “It is anticipated that up to four clients will visit the property in a single day and up to twenty clients in a calendar week. Clients are instructed to park on the driveway in curtilage of the property. “All clients are booked at a defined appointment time to avoid more than one client being at the property at any single time.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.