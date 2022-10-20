The Staffordshire commissioner has paid tribute to emergency service workers as part of a national event.

Emergency Services Day saw Ben Adams joined by chiefs from Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A two minute silence was held as part of the annual event, which is designed to recognise the contribution made to society by those who work and volunteer in the emergency services.

Commissioner Adams said:

“The day is an opportunity to recognise and thank our emergency service workers and volunteers, past and present, who regularly put their lives on the line to serve our communities.

“Both police and fire services in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent continue to evolve, requiring even greater skills, commitment and adaptability from their officers and staff. The nature of crime itself has changed over recent years and fire services have taken on additional challenges to better assist partners in their work to protect people.

“Our emergency services workers have shown resilience, passion and a real dedication in adapting to these changes and I would like to take this opportunity to again thank our police officers, fire fighters, staff and volunteers, and, of course, their families, for their selfless behaviour which keep us all safe.”

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams