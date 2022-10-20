Funding for domestic abuse services in Staffordshire will continue for the next five years, councillors have confirmed.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has agreed that current provision for victims, families and communities are continued for the next three years with the option to extend to five years.

Currently, services are jointly commissioned with Stoke-on-Trent City Council and the Police and Crime Commissioners office under the New Era brand.

The agreement means the arrangement will continue.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet nember for communities Cllr Victoria Wilson said:

“By pooling our resources with Stoke-on-Trent and the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office, we have been able to ensure services for victims and families are consistently available across the whole of Staffordshire. “We want these services to really make a difference to victims, perpetrators and families, and the fact that we have been recognised nationally shows that the current arrangements are having a positive effect. “This is why we have agreed the arrangements are continued for at least the next three years to ensure victims of domestic abuse are able to access the services they need, regardless of where they live in the county.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council