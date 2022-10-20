A vegan market will offer tasty treats and ethical gifts when it takes place in Lichfield this weekend.

The event will take place between 10.30am and 4pm on Sunday (23rd October) on the Market Square.

It is the first time organisers Vegan Market Co have brought the event to Lichfield.

Items on offer include street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, clothing and jewellery.

Lewis Beresford, founder of the Vegan Market Co, said:

“We are so excited to be in Lichfield for the first time. “We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers. “We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Lichfield.” Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co

Two further vegan markets are planned for November and December.