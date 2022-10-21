Chasetown will look to bounce back to winning ways quickly when they entertain Coleshill Town.

The Scholars go into the game tomorrow (22nd October) on the back of a 1-0 midweek defeat at Gresley Rovers.

Mark Swann’s men currently sit 15th in the table with 10 points from their first nine games, while the visitors lie ninth with 15 points from the 11 fixtures they have played so far.

Kick off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 for under 16s.