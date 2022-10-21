A councillor has called for clarity on the issue of planning permission for a series of hoardings in Lichfield.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, is seeking answers on the signs put up by the local authority around the former Tempest Ford garage in Lichfield.

The hoardings were installed in the wake of the failed Friarsgate scheme. They display promotional material for the city.

But Cllr Norman said the council should make sure there was permission for them to be installed in the first place.

“I had been told by planning officers that they believed planning permission was required but that there was no record of an application. “As far as I am concerned the advertisements require planning permission and if the district council does not apply – and I will not object – then it sets a poor example to other applicants.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

The hoardings were put up in 2019 after criticism of grey boards that had been in place beforehand following the collapse of the city centre redevelopment scheme.

Lichfield Live has approached Lichfield District Council for comment on the issue.