A forensic pathologist will tell the story of his career at the Lichfield Garrick.

Dr Richard Shepherd brings his Unnatural Causes show to the city on 27th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Dr Shepherd has performed over 23,000 autopsies, including some of the most high-profile cases of recent times – the Hungerford Massacre, the Princess Diana inquiry, and 9/11. “He has faced serial killers, natural disaster, ‘perfect murders’ and freak accidents. His evidence has put killers behind bars, freed the innocent, and turned open-and-shut cases on their heads. “Yet all this has come at a huge personal cost. “Join Dr Richard Shepherd for an evening which promise to be utterly fascinating. Unnatural Causes will tell the story of not only the cases and bodies that have haunted Dr Shepherd the most, but also how to live a life steeped in death.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked online.