Construction staff at a development in Fradley have been pretty in pink to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The team at Barratt Homes’ Fradley Manor scheme donned special jackets and hard hats for Breast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink campaign.

As well as seeing staff don their alternative safety equipment, the house builder also donated £1,000 to the charity.

Tanya Silk, sales director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“We are very happy to be supporting wear it pink for breast cancer awareness and our construction team always look like they have a lot of fun getting to wear pink PPE for the day. “We’re taking part in the fantastic campaign to support those suffering with breast cancer and hopefully do our bit towards raising awareness. “It’s very important that, as a leading housebuilder, we are getting involved and supporting charities like this. We hope that our contribution to Breast Cancer Now’s campaign can help to make the day even bigger and better than last year and raise money to help us get closer to beating breast cancer altogether.” Tanya Silk, Barratt Homes West Midlands