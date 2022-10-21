Jack Savoretti has been confirmed as the first headliner to perform at an annual outdoor concert series near Lichfield.

The singer-songwriter will feature in a Forest Live gig at Cannock Chase on 11th June 2023.

The series of outdoor concerts are organised by Forestry England and take place each year in natural woodland arenas around the country.

Jack said:

“I love performing at these wonderful woodland locations – they are like no other live arenas. “I look forward to sharing all the new music we have been releasing in these incredible settings.” Jack Savoretti

For tickets visit www.forestryengland.uk/music.