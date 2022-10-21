Lichfield City will be bidding to halt a run of five games without a win when they travel to Darlaston Town.
The latest result for Ivor Green’s men saw them hit the net four times in midweek, but still go down 6-4 at Bewdley Town.
It means City sit sixth in the Midland Football League Premier Division with 21 points from 12 outings. Darlaston, meanwhile, will know that a win could see them leapfrog Lichfield who they currently lie two points behind in the table.
Kick off tomorrow (22nd October) at The Paycare Stadium is at 3pm.
