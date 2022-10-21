The operator of the M6 Toll has confirmed that prices are to increase for the second time in three months.

Midland Expressway Ltd said that from 19th November, the cost for cars would go up by 20p, while vans will pay an additional 30p for journeys on the road. HGV prices will increase by 40p.

The latest rises come after prices to use the M6 Toll went up in August.

The company said it would freeze the cost of the Local Saver pass – but said another review of charges to use the road would take place in December due to the “many factors affecting future prices”.

Michael Whelan, general nanager at Midland Expressway Ltd, said:

“Those motorists and businesses using the M6 Toll need full confidence that it is going to be the UK’s most reliable road. As a result, we are focused on re-investing in the infrastructure, technology, safety, and convenience to ensure that this is the case. “In addition, as is currently well documented fluctuating costs in terms of energy, labour and materials are making future forecasting for businesses, including the M6 Toll, more and more difficult. We do appreciate, that like the M6 Toll, everyone is under ever increasing financial pressure. “With that in mind, we have made a minimal price increase this time around. “Moving forward we will review prices on a regular basis to ensure that we can offer clarity on pricing decisions, while continuing to provide M6 Toll users with the best possible customer experience available.” Michael Whelan, Midland Expressway Ltd

Full details of the new prices are available on the M6 Toll website.