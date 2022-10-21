A former church building in Armitage could be converted into a house if plans are approved.

An application has been submitted for the Grade II Listed United Reform Church on Rugeley Road.

The building has been empty since 1998, with a planning statement saying the site had since had a chequered existence.

“Planning permission has previously been sought for the change of use of the building to a dwelling back in 2007, but that was refused on account of the harm that would be caused to the setting of the building by the provision of off-street car parking, in particular the loss of the front boundary wall. “Concerns were also raised about the extent of excavations on a nearby tree. An appeal was lodged against that refusal which was subsequently dismissed. “In the intervening period the building has fallen into further disrepair and is now on the local authority’s buildings at risk register. “More recently the building was found to be being used for the illegal cultivation of cannabis plants without the applicant’s knowledge, and the humid conditions created by that use has exacerbated the deterioration of the internal fabric of the building. “A viable end use is required in order to avoid further deterioration of the building and to safeguard it into the future. “The application proposes the change of use of the building to form a single dwellinghouse.” Planning statement

The proposals would see the former church converted into a three bedroom property.

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.