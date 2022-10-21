A series of annual services will give people the chance to remember loved ones and raise money for St Giles Hospice.

Light up a Life sees residents dedicate a sparkle on special trees to those they have lost.

This year will see services at St Giles Hospice in Whittington, St Modwen’s Church in Burton-on-Trent, St Luke’s Church in Cannock and Lichfield Cathedral.

There will also be a virtual service for those unable to attend in person.

Sally Redmond, from St Giles Hospice, said:

“Our Light up a Life services give families like Karen’s the opportunity to come together to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, while supporting the work of the hospice. “We’re delighted that Light up a Life means so much to people in our local community.” Sally Redmond, St Giles Hospice

Karen Worrallo-Dobson first took part in Light up a Life in December 2020, one year after her mother, Hazel, died at the hospice.

She said:

“Mum spent three months at St Giles and the care she received from everyone at the hospice was out of this world. “When she arrived at St Giles, she was very poorly. But within hours, she seemed like a different person – the change was absolutely incredible. “I could never repay the debt of gratitude I owe to St Giles – and that’s why I’ll always support Light up a Life. “It’s a wonderful way to raise vital funds, whilst remembering the special person that you’ve lost. “We’ve got family all over the world and they love to see mum’s dedication on the virtual Christmas tree. This year, a service is being held virtually too, which will mean we can all join together for a truly meaningful event in memory of mum.” Karen Worrallo-Dobson

Everyone who dedicates a light will receive a special keepsake Light up a Life card to display at Christmas time, featuring their dedication along with a bookmark containing a poem of remembrance.

The name of loved ones and personal messages will be included in a special book of memories.

Dedications can be made at www.stgileshospice.com/lightupalife before Thursday 17th November.