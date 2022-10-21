Bella Collins will bring a fusion of sound to a Lichfield venue when she performs in the city centre.
The Cardiff-based singer-songwriter will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 28th October.
Influenced by blues, jazz, should and old style R’n’B, Bella will be showcasing a set of new material during her latest tour.
The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans said:
“Bella is a great singer, writing great material and we’re delighted that she’s appearing at as part of our Friday Night Live music programme.”Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s
Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.
Our volunteers moderated 1261 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.