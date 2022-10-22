An expert will explore JRR Tolkien’s links with Staffordshire at a talk in Lichfield.

John Garth, who has written books on the Lord of the Rings author, will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 3rd November.

He will examine how the foundations of the fantasy Middle-earth were laid during Tolkien’s time as an army officer in the county.

John Garth said:

“Tolkien invented Middle-earth during the First World War, and his time as a soldier training or convalescing in Staffordshire saw huge imaginative leaps in the building of the mythology we all now know so well.” John Garth

The talk coincides with The Magic of Middle-earth exhibition taking place at the Lichfield city centre venue.

The event will see copies of John’s book, The Worlds of JRR Tolkien available to buy.

Tickets for the Tolkien and Staffordshire talk are £12 and can be booked online.