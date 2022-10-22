Bikers have helped raise more than £7,000 for a cancer charity in memory of a Burntwood man.

The Stephen Sutton Ride-Out saw motorcyclists take to the saddle for the Teenage Cancer Trust fundraiser.

Stephen’s mum Jane said she was delighted so much had been raised through the event.

“This year’s total is way beyond anyone’s expectations, and I must thank the members of the organising team who not only gave up their time, but also roped in other members of their family to help. “Without their dedication, continued enthusiasm and support the Ride-Out could not be staged.” Jane Sutton

It brings the total raised by the Stephen Sutton Ride-Out over the years to more than £65,500.

Jane said:

“We were apprehensive as to how many people would come and support the event, both in terms of participants and spectators, after Covid-19 restrictions prevented the event going ahead for two consecutive years. “However, our concerns were quickly extinguished when over 350 motorbikes, scooters and classic cars took part in the 27-mile journey. “The crowds along the route were as large as ever, which is heart-warming when you consider it’s been eight years since Stephen passed away. “The event is only a success because of everyone who supports it from local businesses, stall holders, the marshals, participants, volunteers, the spectators – I can’t thank them all enough”. Jane Sutton

Next year’s event will take place on 14th May – the ninth anniversary of Stephen’s death.