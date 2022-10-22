Gritting crews are preparing to hit the road across Staffordshire as winter sweeps in.

This week has seen the start of Staffordshire County Council’s winter operations.

The authority said more than 20,000 tonnes of salt and more than 40 gritters and snow ploughs were ready to keep local roads clear as the temperatures drop.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We’ve been putting our army of gritters through their paces over last few weeks, to make sure they are well prepared for the winter season. “From now until next April, we will be monitoring temperatures and road conditions on a daily basis, and making decisions to send our crews out when bad weather hits. “On a typical winter’s day we will be out largely on key A and B roads, but in prolonged ice or snow we will be pulling out all the stops to treat less major routes across the network. “Of course, every winter is a partnership effort. Our crews play their part, our communities do theirs by clearing local paths and we ask all drivers to play theirs as well.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council