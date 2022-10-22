The family of a man who took his own life are raising money to create a living memorial to him.

Martin Bowers was 20 when he died two years ago.

Now his mother Anne Bowers, from Armitage, has launched a fundraising appeal to pay for trees to planted in the National Forest in his memory.

She said:

“We didn’t know anything was wrong with Martin until the police knocked at our door to say that Martin was missing – and that they’d found a suicide note in his room. “That day blew our old world apart and we are still struggling to make sense of it all.” Anne Bowers

Martin’s body was found by a member of the public five days later.

So far the campaign has paid for more than 165 trees to planted in Martin’s memory.

Anne said she hoped that as well as paying tribute to her son, the initiative would also highlight the impact of suicide.

“We think that it’s so important to raise awareness, particularly to young people, about suicide and the devastation it leaves behind.” Anne Bowers

People can donate via an online fundraising page.