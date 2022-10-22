Festive fun is coming to a Shenstone garden centre.

Dobbies will welcome Santa’s Grotto from 24th November.

Visitors will be greeted by the elves before walking through a snowy woodland to meet the man himself.

There will also be quiet sessions available on 9th December for children with additional needs.

Sarah Murray, from Dobbies, said:

“Christmas is all about getting the family together and spending quality time with your loved ones. “At Dobbies we want to give families an experience to remember and unforgettable memories to cherish for years to come. “Nothing is more magical than Christmas time, and our interactive festive events in Shenstone will help bring the season to life for the entire family.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

Dobbies will also host a Santa Paws grotto experience where owners can bring their dogs, as well as Santa’s Breakfast and festive afternoon tea experiences.

Full details on events and how to book can visit www.dobbies.com/events.