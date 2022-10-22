Moana
Moana

A Lichfield church is hosting free family movie mornings.

St Michael’s Church will screen:

  • The Mitchells vs The Machines – 24th October
  • Coco – 25th October
  • The Lego Movie – 27th October
  • Moana – 28th October

The screenings start at 11, with doors opening at 10.30am.

A spokesperson said:

“These are free events and we will be providing a free simple sandwich lunch to all who attend.

“All children must be accompanied by an adult.”

St Michael’s Church spokesperson

For more details, visit the St Michael’s Church website.

Leave a comment

Our volunteers moderated 1261 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.

Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy before posting.

Your email address will not be published.