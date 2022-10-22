A Lichfield church is hosting free family movie mornings.
St Michael’s Church will screen:
- The Mitchells vs The Machines – 24th October
- Coco – 25th October
- The Lego Movie – 27th October
- Moana – 28th October
The screenings start at 11, with doors opening at 10.30am.
A spokesperson said:
“These are free events and we will be providing a free simple sandwich lunch to all who attend.
“All children must be accompanied by an adult.”St Michael’s Church spokesperson
For more details, visit the St Michael’s Church website.
