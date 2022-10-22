A pop concert designed for youngsters is coming to the Lichfield Garrick next weekend.

Pop Princesses will feature hits from the likes of Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus when it comes to the city stage on Saturday (29th October).

A spokesperson said:

“This is the children’s pop concert with a big difference – a musical spectacular starring four fabulous fairytale princesses who just love to sing.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets can be booked online.