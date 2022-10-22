Things are most definitely going bump in the night at Drayton Manor in the coming days.

The popular attraction has launched a new Halloween-themed event aimed at a slightly different audience.

Drayton Manor has steered towards younger visitors in recent years, with families enjoying the sights and sounds of Sodor in the popular Thomas Land section of the theme park.

But Night at the Manor is a clear shift in direction for those wanting to visit after dark.

The event features a range of themed experiences, including The Haunted Express, Castle of Screams and the Hunt for Zebediah.

Regular fans of thrills at Drayton Manor will also be given a final chance to ride Apocalypse – rebranded Zombie Apocalypse – before the popular drop ride disappears for good.

The different experiences on offer during the event utilise immersive tricks to provide the scares, including live actors, haunting sounds and sickening smells.

Castle of Screams is proof of why Night at the Manor is aimed at those aged 14 and over as they experience the daytime fairytale castle in a whole new light, meeting some of the occupants when you least expect them.

The Hunt for Zebediah uses the nighttime backdrop of the zoo to tell a story of the mysterious history of the area and the titular character. A guide and a torchlit experience are designed to heighten the senses during the hunt, but during the preview event, a downpour meant the fear of disappearing into puddles somewhat overshadowed the fear of the story being told.

The Haunted Express restored the faith in the Halloween spirit though as the park’s popular train was transformed for a journey to meet the ghouls and ghosts that haunt Drayton Manor. Visitors don headsets to immerse themselves in a ride into the darkness that has more than a fair share of jump-out-of-your-skin moments.

As well as the themed scare attractions, the park is also opening up some of the rides, such as Loki, Thor, and Jormungandr for visitors to get traditional thrills at night too.

Night at the Manor is an interesting approach for Drayton Manor, which is clearly looking to widen the appeal of the attraction as a whole. For those with children who have now outgrown the delights of Thomas and his Sodor friends, it’s a welcome reason to reconnect with the thrills and spills that sit on our doorstep.

It’ll be interesting to see how the park develops the offering to a more mature audience going forward, but Night at the Manor is certainly a step in a different – and right – direction to cater to and attract more visitors in the long run.

Night at the Manor runs on 22nd, 23rd, 28th and 29th October. To book, visit the Drayton Manor website.

For younger visitors, a daytime Pumpkin Smash Bash event takes place from 22nd to 30th October. There’s also a Halloween-themed fireworks ‘spooktacular’ taking place on 30th October.