Two George Washbourne second half goals condemned Chasetown to a 2-0 defeat against Coleshill Town.

The Scholars started on the front foot and saw Mitch Clarke’s header strike the post after just two minutes.

Coleshill gradually came into the game and dominated possession without really threatening the home goal.

Joey Butlin almost connected with an Oli Hayward through ball for Chasetown, but keeper Paul Hathaway and a defender averted the danger.

Coleshill started the second half on the front foot and took the lead after 53 minutes when former Scholar Washbourne netted the rebound after Curtis Pond had saved from Liam Molesworth.

Washbourne deservedly added a second ten minutes later after he got on the end of a cross from Kai Tonge.

A flat second half saw Chasetown fail to trouble the visiting keeper.