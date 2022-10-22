Lichfield City’s search for a win continues after a 4-2 defeat at Darlaston Town.

It marks the sixth outing without a victory for Ivor Green’s men who have seen their early season form desert them.

City started brightly and took the lead after just seven minutes when Sean Fitzgerald nestled one in the top corner.

James Beeson kept a free-kick out at the other end as the hosts looked to hit back immediately.

Lichfield thought they’d doubled their lead when Jaden Forrester tapped home a Cameron Dunn strike, but the offside flag saw the goal chalked off.

Things took a turn for the worst before half time though when City were reduced to ten men after Leighton McMenemy was shown a second yellow card.

Darlaston levelled ten minutes into the second half when Luke Childs was penalised for a foul in the box and Dominic Dell netted the resulting spot kick.

The hosts took the lead five minutes later when Beeson failed to hold a long range shot and Rivel Marden Borough fired home the loose ball.

But things were level again on 65 minutes as Jack Edwards curled a free kick past home keeper Joseph Sidaway.

Luke Keen sent a header over the top as the ten men of Lichfield looked to get their noses back in front.

The next goal looked to be crucial – and so it proved as the hosts made it 3-2 when Marden Borough again fired home a rebound 13 minutes from time.

Both keepers traded saves before Darlaston wrapped up the three points when Dell found the net two minutes from time.