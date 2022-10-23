Community groups have until the end of next month to apply for a fund offering small grants to support local projects.

The Councillor Local Community Fund, which is in the second year of a two-year pilot, sees each member of Lichfield District Council with £300 to award to organisations in their ward.

Applications, which can be made to more than one councillor, must be submitted by 30th November 2022.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“Community groups play a vitally important role in the functioning of the district and a small amount of money can make a huge difference to their work. “I hope many of them, and many individuals, will apply to the fund.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The fund can support:

Projects that provide local solutions to local needs.

One-off events that benefit the local community and support community resilience.

Current projects or activities that need a small amount of support to continue or grow.

Capital items such as equipment and materials.

New projects and activities that need funding to get going.

Projects that stimulate new community activity, such as setting up new local events and clubs.

For more details visit the Lichfield District Council website.