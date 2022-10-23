County council chiefs say the way supporting living is organised in Staffordshire will be transformed under new plans.

More than 400 people across the county with mental health issues or physical or learning disabilities currently have such arrangements which offer them housing along with care and support.

Over the summer, people living in supported living arrangements, their parents and carers as well as housing and care providers, plus district and borough councils, have been asked what they would like to see taken into account when new services are commissioned.

In a paper agreed at the county council’s cabinet meeting this week, changes to the way supported living services will be commissioned in future were outlined.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said:

“Supported living services give people with physical and learning disabilities, mental health issues the care and support they need, while also ensuring they can be as independent as they wish. It is important that the services provided offer good quality care, promote independence, and offer the best value for money. “After talking to people who use our care and support, providers and other stakeholders, it is clear they want us to ensure we get the best quality of care from our contracting arrangements, one that builds on people’s strengths, promotes independence, and allows them to achieve the outcomes they want.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The report outlines how contracts would be awarded to providers, highlighting the way in which the council will “set clear expectations about supported living, the capacity required, and the services expected from care providers”.