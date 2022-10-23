People in Lichfield and Burntwood deserve better from the Government and their local MP, a Lib Dem councillor has said.

Cllr Paul Ray’s comments come after Michael Fabricant confirmed he had formally nominated Boris Johnson to return as Prime Minister.

I have now formally nominated Boris Johnson for the leadership of the #Conservative Party which, if successful, will lead to his being our next Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/F0u6E9Wgvj — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Mike_Fabricant) October 22, 2022

The news has been criticised by the Lib Dem representative for Chadsmead ward, who said the Conservative MP’s support for both Mr Johnson and his successor – and, potentially, predecessor – showed just why change was needed locally.

“Boris Johnson failed our country and Liz Truss trashed our economy. Michael Fabricant was one of their strongest supporters and he is failing the people of Lichfield and Burntwood. “People deserve better than this incompetent, uncaring and chaotic Government, which has sent mortgages spiralling while our NHS services are stretched to breaking point. “We also deserve a better MP who is decent and respectful of his constituents and committed to our area. “There is so much that needs doing in this area – new leisure centre, more local employment, getting the Friarsgate development in the centre of Lichfield off the ground, but Michael Fabricant is just not working hard enough for this area. He is just not doing his job. “This country needs a general election and Conservative MPs now need to do their patriotic duty. They cannot prop up more chaotic governments.” Cllr Paul Ray

Cllr Ray has previously stood against Mr Fabricant in the Lichfield constituency – and the Conservative MP said the Lib Dem representative had not learned lessons of the past.

“I realise Paul Ray is embittered because of Brexit and I urge him to get over it. “As for his personal attacks on me, the people of Lichfield don’t like it. He did the same at the last election and was punished by the electorate, gaining only 10% of the vote which was hugely disappointing to the national Liberal Democrats who had expected better. “As a local councillor, Paul should focus on local issues.” Michael Fabricant