Lichfield’s MP says he is “bitterly disappointed” that Boris Johnson has chosen not to run in the latest Conservative leadership race.

The former Prime Minister confirmed in a statement that he would not seek to return to 10 Downing Street, despite saying he had received the backing of enough MPs.

Among those to publicly support his return was Michael Fabricant. The Lichfield MP had previously said that calls for a General Election would grow if Mr Johnson did not return as Tory leader.

But in a statement, the former Prime Minister said he would not be back at the helm of the party:

“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative party members – and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday. “But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament. “Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit to support to whoever succeeds.” Boris Johnson

The battle for 10 Downing Street will now be between Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – with Mr Fabricant confirming he would be backing the latter.

He told Lichfield Live that he hoped party members would get the chance to vote on who should lead them going forward.

“I am bitterly disappointed that Boris has decided not to put his name forward, despite having exceeded the 100 nominations needed for him to stand. “I know that many people will be as disappointed and sad as I am. “Boris had a proven track record in solving major problems and delivering what others said would be impossible to deliver. “So as not to waste my vote, I will now transfer my support to Penny Mordaunt – I backed her last time before she was knocked out of the contest. “I hope that she will now attain the 100 votes necessary so that the party membership will be able to make a decision on their leadership rather than there being a political coronation on Monday. “Whoever now wins, they must address the difficult financial problems facing the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. “I don’t envy any Prime Minister of any party running the country at this difficult time, but run the country they must for the benefit of the people we serve.” Michael Fabricant