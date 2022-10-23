A Lichfield retailer is relaunching a campaign to ensure children in need receive a gift this Christmas.

Central England Co-op’s Christmas Toy Appeal will return between 4th November and 2nd December.

Last year’s donations drive saw 10,000 gifts delivered to youngsters across the region.

The Lichfield-based business works with organisations such as Family Action, The Salvation Army and The Active Wellbeing Society to distribute toys gifted by shoppers over the festive period.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s CEO, said:

“Every year our Christmas Toy Appeal brings joy to so many children, and that’s why we’re so passionate about it. “This year will be especially important as we extend this support to the children of families fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine. “As the cost of living crisis continues to cause challenges for many families, it’s more important than ever to make sure that every child wakes up to a toy on Christmas morning. “If you’re able to, please visit our various locations to donate to this appeal.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Items that can be donated have to be new, unwrapped and can include puzzles, games, soft toys, outdoor toys, books, dolls or figures and art materials.

Central England Co-op’s Boley Park store in Lichfield will also be welcoming a special festive lorry to collect donations on 4th November.