Lichfield came away from their visit to Stoke with nothing more than dented pride after a 45-15 defeat.

It was a far cry from the meeting of the two sides back in April where the Myrtle Greens put 40 points on their opponents, but the scoreline was some way from that day this time around.

The city side were dealt a blow in the week as Freddie Wilson suffered a back spasm leaving them without a genuine seven.

Stoke started brightly but Lichfield carved out a decent try in the left hand corner for Joe Bourne to convert as the scores reached 17-15.

But the visitors then lost their way and failed to trouble the scoreboard again on a challenging afternoon.

The Stoke backs – who possess talent as a unit – exposed the Lichfield back line defence on four occasions as points were added to their tally.

The result sees the Myrtle Greens remain eighth in the table, but the bottom five are now tightly bunched in the table.

Next week, Lichfield are at home to Bridgnorth, who beat Kenilworth over the weekend.