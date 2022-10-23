A new show is promising to rock the Lichfield Garrick.

The History of Rock is on the city stage on Friday (28th October).

It will feature hits from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Cream, AC/DC and Queen.

A spokesperson said:

“Experience this iconic music brought back to life by an exceptional live band consisting of some of the finest musicians and performers from around the world, original visual footage of the featured bands and artists, as well as incredible concert staging and lighting.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £26 and can be booked online.