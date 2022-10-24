Campaigners in Lichfield are urging people to turn out to call for a general election.

Politically uncertainty has continued over who will succeed Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Tory MPs are currently backing potential candidates with Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the running.

But if both reach the required number of nominations from MPs, it will be down to Conservative party members to decide who the new Prime Minister will be.

The group in Lichfield will meet at Speakers’ Corner at 10am on 5th November.

A spokesperson for the campaigners said:

“Why are the Tories scared to let the people choose their next Prime Minister?”

The gathering will follow a previous one in the city which saw around 200 people join a national day of protest over the rising cost of living.