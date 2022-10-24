A new cinema in Lichfield city centre is being “delivered responsibly” councillors have been told.

A £5.3million funding plan for the development in the former Debenhams store was approved by Lichfield District Council this week.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance at the local authority, told a meeting last week that while the sums were large, he believed it was the right decision to commit the money to the scheme.

“This is a resilient project – far more resilient than many we’ve seen across the council previously. “It has invested partners, both as prospective tenants via direct funding and via the landowner themselves being a part of it. “It avoids a need to borrow as it’s funded via existing earmarked reserves we no longer need and the disposal of an item of property. “It’s also been long demanded and long promised by this authority. “It is an element of spending which, while large, is being delivered responsibly, properly and locally, and with considerable consultation and discussion with external partners and the public.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said he was “proud” that the cinema project was becoming a reality after previous false dawns during the Friarsgate years.

“Not only have we made some progress, we’ve made fantastic progress. “We have a partner in place, funding in place, we have an operator very keen to sign – we should all be really proud of the fact we’ve got this far. “It is a tremendous success for the district council.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council