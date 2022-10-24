Time is running out for organisations to apply for funding to help support projects benefiting local communities.

The money is being made available by the Staffordshire County Council Local Community Fund.

It sees each county councillor have up to £2,500 to award to projects that support residents, including those helping locals deal with the cost of living crisis.

Last year saw 158 organisations across Staffordshire secure a total of more than £115,000.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Each year our community funding helps hundreds of local projects that help make a real difference to people’s lives. “We know that many peoplare worried about the rising cost of living and extra financial pressures, but there are some great local projects and groups out there ready to help. “This funding is a great opportunity for groups to get projects off the ground so they can help local people.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Applications must be made by 31st October, with the funding then spent by 24th March 2023. For more details visit the Staffordshire County Council website.