Eligible people across Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to take up their Covid booster and flu vaccinations.

The plea has come as part of a drive by health bosses across Staffordshire.

Residents aged over 50 are now eligible to book their Covid-19 autumn booster – but with warnings of a “twindemic” due to a rise in flu numbers, people are also being given the chance to get their flu vaccination as well.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead for the vaccination programme at Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“Vaccinations are our strongest weapon against these viruses and NHS staff in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent are once again doing all they can to protect the public. “Anyone who is eligible can now easily book a free flu and autumn booster vaccine online through the national booking service. “Flu and Covid-19 are unpleasant for everyone, but they can be life-threatening for some including people with long-term conditions and pregnant women. “The double threat of flu and Covid-19 during the cost-of-living crisis is of real concern, so it’s crucial that you take up the free flu vaccine as soon as possible if you are offered it. It will help protect you from severe flu this winter, and even save your life. “Please give yourself and your loved ones vital protection over the coming months.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

Online and phone bookings are open to anyone over 50 to book their Covid-19 jabs via 119 and www.nhs.uk. Flu vaccinations for eligible people are available at GP practices and pharmacies.