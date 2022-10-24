Families worried about cost of living challenges over the half-term break are being reminded that support is available.

Staffordshire County Council has launched the Here to Help campaign which offers information and advice on things such as childcare funding, staying warm and paying bills.

The website for the initiative also contains access to an online benefits checker and information on other projects such as the Staffordshire Warmer Homes Scheme.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“There’s lots of help and support out there from local organisations and it’s often closer than people think. “Getting help early can make a big difference too and the Here to Help webpages can signpost people to the most appropriate support. “Our libraries are also a valuable source of information and staff and volunteers are always ready to help or signpost people to more specialist support available locally. “They will also know about other county council projects like the Warmer Homes scheme that continue to help local families with the rising cost of living.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The county council is also planning on making £20 vouchers available to families with children who receive benefits related free school meals.

The Education Support Fund supermarket vouchers are being funded as part of the Government’s Household Support Fund, with 27,000 children receiving a voucher.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at the county council, said:

“We know that many families are worried about the rising cost of living and extra financial pressures but I would like to reassure them that there is practical and financial support available.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council