Burntwood’s run of good form during October saw them score six tries at home against a high-flying Harborne side who had only lost one league game prior to the contest.

Brett Taylor set the hosts on their way with a penalty goal after four minutes.

However, the first try of the afternoon went to Harborne just two minutes later. A move broke down on the half way line and the visitors exploited an under-resourced left flank to race away to the clubhouse corner for an unconverted try and take the lead for what would be the only time in the game.

They had the chance to extend their slender lead with a long range penalty attempt, but it slid left of the posts. They then had a player yellow carded and Josh Canning’s side took immediate advantage.

Luke Rookyard’s offload broke the first line of defence and when the ball was recycled to Ben Holt, his long pass put winger Josh Shepherd away for a try in the right corner to make it 8-5.

The hosts had to withstand pressure close to their own line until Harborne infringed and Holt was able to clear to halfway. Good linking play led to a five metre scrum from which Hal Gozukucuk forced his way over the line, only for the match official to change her mind about awarding the score.

There was further disappointment for Gozukucuk shortly afterwards when he spent ten minutes in the sin bin.

Harborne threatened, going through multiple phases, before Burntwood pulled clear with 12 points in the last five minutes of the half.

First, line out possession was handled well by the back division for Billy Fisher to shoot through a gap for a try in the left corner. Then more pressure forced a penalty five metres out which ended with Gozukucuk celebrating his return from the bin by stretching over for a try under the posts. Taylor’s conversion made it 20-5 at the break.

Three minutes in to the second period and Gozukucuk made it a double. A penalty award was kicked to the right corner and as the ball was worked infield, the Turkish international nipped smartly through a gap for the try which Taylor converted.

The hosts were well on top now and Jack Butcher and Gozukucuk went close to force Harborne into a goal line drop out. The kick was sliced which allowed Rookyard to run the ball back. Gozukucuk and the returning Pat Bayliss pulled in the visitors’ defence allowing Rob Jones to score by the posts. Taylor converted.

Harborne tried to get back in the game but promising moves ended in a knock-on more than once.

Ten minutes from time, a Burntwood scrum on halfway led to a superb individual try from Taylor. A pre-planned move set him free, but he still had to chip and chase to reach the try line to make it 39-12.

To their credit, Harborne hit back with a drop goal following an overthrown home line out and then they disrupted a home scrum to score an unconverted try in the corner to leave the final score 39-20.

It wasn’t the last of the action, however, as Harborne lost their captain to a red card to add to his yellow card from the first half, and then in the last minute Taylor was yellow carded for a high tackle.

Burntwood 2nds continued their winning start to the season with a narrow league win away to Leek 3rds by 25-22.

There were two tries for Adam Tuckey, one by Mackenzie Johnson, a conversion each for Craig Seedhouse and Luke Maddox and a penalty apiece for Maddox and Jack Robinson-Parr.

This weekend Burntwood travel to face top of the table Bridgnorth 2nds, while the 2nds host Tamworth 3rds.