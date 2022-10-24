Lichfield’s MP is “not convinced” fracking will work in the UK – but says nothing should be ruled out when it comes to securing new secure energy sources.

Michael Fabricant sought to clarify his position after he voted against a proposal to put a permanent ban on the controversial method of drilling into the earth before using high powered water and chemical jets to extract oil and gas from rocks.

The Conservative MP said that while he supported fracking as a concept, he recognised that it may not be a solution for the UK.

“Although I support fracking in principle – there are many who oppose it on principle – I recognise that there may well be geological and economic arguments against it and that better sources of energy might be found which are cheaper and still give the UK the energy security we need. “Nevertheless, modern fracking techniques do not damage underground aquafers or cause major earthquakes as has been claimed by those wishing to alarm people or make political points. “Fracking started in 1949 in the US and the drilling techniques used now are very different. “I am not convinced fracking will work in the UK. The shale gas yielded is unlikely to be as rich as that in the United States. But at a time of global uncertainty, security of supply means that all energy sources must be thoroughly explored including, of course, nuclear and wave, wind, and solar power where Britain leads the way in Europe. “Nothing should be ruled out.” Michael Fabricant

The vote in the House of Commons saw plan to ban fracking long term defeated.

Mr Fabricant said:

“In the fracking vote last week, I supported the Government because I do not want to rule out fracking for all time, which the Labour motion proposed. We must keep all our options open. “Normally, with Labour motions on an opposition day, we just abstain as the motions are not usually binding. But on this occasion, the motion would have been, and an integral part of the motion was an order to take over Commons business. “This would be like the Labour councillors on Lichfield District Council saying that future business in the chamber would be determined by them and not the Conservative majority. That was why the Government said it was a ‘hard three line whip’. “In my view, they were unwise to make it a ‘confidence’ issue. That creates all sorts of constitutional issues.” Michael Fabricant