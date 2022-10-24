Staff at a Fradley company have raised thousands of pounds for a charity supporting children and young people with disabilities.

Walkers Transport, part of the Palletways network, organised a raffle for Children Today.

The initiative saw £2,755 raised for the charity which provides specialised equipment to help youngsters with a disability enjoy an improved quality of life.

Jason Scott, managing director at Walkers Transport, said:

“We asked our staff which charity they’d like us to support and Children’s Today was their resounding answer. “It’s a small national charity and the money we’ve donated will go directly to provide equipment rather than being swallowed up by administrative requirements. “Often children and young people with disabilities remain excluded from activities and a lifestyle which some people may take for granted. It’s humbling to know that with our help, Children Today will be able to help more children live as independently as possible and provide them with access to everyday activities so they can reach their full potential.” Jason Scott, Walkers Transport