The Lichfield Garrick pantomime has seen additional week added to the run.

It comes after what the theatre described as “unprecedented demand” for tickets which has seen more than half already booked.

The news means Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will now run from 25th November to 8th January.

Sam Rabone, who is directing the show as well as starring as Nurse Nellie, said:

“I am absolutely over the moon that we’ve extended the pantomime into January. “Over the two months we work together, all of us in the cast and crew become such close friends, so I’m thrilled to be spending the extra time with them. “If you haven’t booked your tickets yet, don’t panic – you’ve got more shows than ever to pick from.” Sam Rabone

Tickets can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting www.lichfieldgarrick.com/panto