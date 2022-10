Lichfield City will face a tough test as they look to end a miserable run of form.

Ivor Green’s men host Studley tomorrow (26th October), but go into the game having played six games without a win – and just two points garnered from those fixtures.

Their last outing saw them crash to a 4-2 win at Darlaston Town over the weekend.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 7.45pm.