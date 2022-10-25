The ribbon has been cut on the new Lichfield headquarters for a recruitment business.

AM2PM has moved to the site on Station Road from the company’s previous home in Sutton Coldfield.

A ceremony saw His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire Ian Dudson invited to carry out the official opening alongside staff.

Peter McSheffrey, owner and director of AM2PM, said:

“We are thrilled that our new head office has finally been opened. “This modern, tailored space will enormously expand our capacity to help jobseekers young and old to find stable and successful work while also helping employers find skilled, work-ready staff. “Our commitment to the West Midlands, as with all the regions in which we work is unquestionable, and we look forward to operating in this area for years to come. “I and my whole team are excited to get to work in our brand-new home.” Peter McSheffrey, AM2PM