Plans to replace a former medical centre in Burntwood with a new care and rehabilitation facility have been approved.

Dignus Healthcare wants to create a facility for people with learning disabilities and mental health conditions at the Hudson Drive site.

Concerns had been raised by local residents about parking for the new centre.

But a planning report said:

“Staffordshire County Council’s highways team confirmed that nine car parking spaces would be required within for 8.5 spaces, which was rounded up to nine. “Subsequently, it became apparent that the requirement would therefore be 10.5 spaces. This minor discrepancy is considered acceptable given the sustainable location of the development within Burntwood Centre where there would be access to alternative modes of travel.” Planning report

Other issues were also raised, including the type of facility being built and security concerns for neighbouring properties.

“While the need for the development in this location is queried, the principle of the proposal is in accordance with the local development plan and is therefore acceptable. “Security concerns and the impact on house prices are not material planning considerations.” Planning report

Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.