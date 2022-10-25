Two local primary schools are to become academies.

Holly Grove Primary School in Chase Terrace and Whittington Primary School will make the change from 1st November.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the move would give both schools more freedom.

“I was delighted to learn from the Secretary of State for Education, Kit Malthouse, that both Whittington Primary School and Holly Grove Primary School in Chase Terrace will become independent academies on 1st November.

“It will give the headteacher and governors more freedom and control over how the schools are run and the children taught.

“This is increased flexibility is great news for Chase Terrace and Whittington.”

Michael Fabricant