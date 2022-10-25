The work of Edith Piaf will be explored at a show in Lichfield.

Christine Bovill will bring PIAF to The Hub at St Mary’s on 10th November.

The show is a musical homage to a French icon, celebrating some of her best-known songs while also exploring the performer’s own career.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We don’t tend to do traditional tribute shows at The Hub – we are always looking at something a little bit different and Christine Bovill’s homage to ‘the Little Sparrow’ is something quite special. “You’ve never heard a more fitting take on France’s legendary chanteuse.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.