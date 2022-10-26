An appeal has been launched after a dog was found dead in a canal in Hopwas.

The white and brindle spaniel female was wearing a red collar on 17th October in the Coventry Canal off Dunstall Lane.

The dog had two wounds on her forehead and is believed to have recently had a litter of puppies.

It comes just days after a black female daschund with a foreign microchip was found dead in a shopping bag further down the canal in Amington.

RSPCA inspector Ann Bennett said:

“We are very saddened to find out about these dogs’ deaths – and we’d like to thank those who reported these incidents to the council, who then took the bodies to a local vet, who contacted us to investigate further. “They were both found within days of each other and in a suspicious way. Wounds were found on the spaniel and the dachshund was found in a thin condition. “We are concerned about what has happened to these dogs and we would appreciate anyone with any information to get in touch with us to help us with our enquiries.” Ann Bennett, RSPCA

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999, quoting incident 00974768.